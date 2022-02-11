Adele parties until 3am at London’s iconic LGBTQ+ club Heaven

Adele partied the night away at the iconic London venue Heaven last night.

The international superstar who won three Brit Awards on Tuesday night headed to the Charing Crossnightclub on Thursday evening for their weekly Porn Idol event.

Hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole, the club was packed out and Adele joined in the wild partying, getting up on-stage to swing around the pole.

The singer was also filmed dancing and singing along to endless gay anthems as she sipped some bubbles.

Sign up to our free newsletters here