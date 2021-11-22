Adele burst into tears during her ITV concert special after being surprised by her old English teacher.

The singer, 33, was reunited with Ms McDonald, her teacher from Chestnut Grove School in Balham.

An Audience With Adele saw the singer perform songs from her new album, 30, and also take questions from her famous fans.

Dame Emma Thompson asked the singer who she had been inspired by in her life.

Naming Ms McDonald, Adele said she had got her into literature.

As the former teacher walks towards the stage, Adele instantly bursts into tears while the crowd cheer and applaud.

