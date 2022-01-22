Adele 'will do everything she can' to reschedule Las Vegas residency

Adele has said she “will do everything she can” to reschedule Las Vegas residency due to Covid concerns.

The singer-songwriter says “she’s embarrassed” as she announced in a teary-eyed Instagram video she has been forced to rescheduled all of her Las Vegas shows.

The British-born Easy on Me singer postponed her exclusive new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel just 24 hours before its opening night.

The entertainer said that all of the shows would be rescheduled, and blamed it on “delivery delays and Covid”.

