Adele fans think that the singer will be releasing her highly-anticipated fourth album this year, after a number of recent teases.

Billboards and projections of the number 30 have been sighted around the world, even on the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Colosseum in Rome and on New York's Empire State Building.

It has long been speculated that Adele's new album will be that number, keeping in line with previous releases 19, 21 and 25.

The 15-time Grammy Award winner has also updated her social media and website to further tease the release of new music.