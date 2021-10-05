Adele confirms her comeback single Easy On Me will be released next week.

The Grammy award-winning 33-year-old teases her new single - due October 15 - in a short video clip.

In the monochrome clip, the star inserts a cassette into a car radio, looks into her wing mirror and seemingly turns the volume dial-up.

She begins to drive down a road while waving her hand out of the open window.

Pages fly through the open backseat window before the clip cuts to a black screen reading "Easy On Me – October 15."

The new single marks Adele's first music release since 2016.