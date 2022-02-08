Adele appears on Brit Awards red carpet after postponing Las Vegas residency

Adele has arrived at this year's Brit Awards red carpet, ahead of her performing at the popular music event. The "Chasing Pavements" singer is due to play tracks from her recent album 30 at the O2 Arena, just weeks after she was forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency. The musician is nominated in four categories this year, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year for her single, "Easy On Me".

