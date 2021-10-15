Adele’s first album in six years will be released next month on November 19th.

The British singer’s long-awaited comeback song arrived at midnight on Friday (15 October) with the release of single Easy on Me.

The ‘heartbreaking’ ballad has been praised by critics and fans, with more than 11.5m people viewing the video on YouTube in just seven hours.

In a statement announcing her forthcoming record, 30, Adele wrote: “I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here