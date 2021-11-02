BBC DJ Adele Roberts has shared a video to Instagram of herself wearing a stoma bag amid her ongoing bowel cancer battle.

The Radio 1 DJ posted a clip of herself picking out a colour for the stoma bag after being discharged from hospital following the operation last Monday with her asking fans what colour to pick.

Following her operation, Adele told her followers: “Just a quick note to say thank you to everyone. You’ve been absolutely incredible! So kind, sending good wishes and looking after my family.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here