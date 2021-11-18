Adele has surprised fans by sharing an acoustic version of her new track “To Be Loved” ahead of Friday’s album release.

The 15-time Grammy Award winner posted a six-minute clip on social media of her belting out the ballad while sitting on the sofa, just days before her much-anticipated album - 30 - lands.

Fans have been quick to share their praise for the acoustic performance, with one Adele fan page even proclaiming “To Be Loved” will be the “song of the century”.

30 releases on Friday, 19 November.