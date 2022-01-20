Adele breaks down in tears as she announces tour cancellation

Adele broke down in tears in an emotional Instagram video after being forced to cancel her worldwide tour.

“I’m so sorry, but... my show ain’t ready” the pop superstar said during the 90 second clip.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time” she said, before explaining how crew illness and Covid was the blame for the disappointing cancellation.

The 33-year-old apologised repeatedly during the video, and promised that the dates for the your would be rescheduled.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here