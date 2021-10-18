Adele is considering holding a "very special concert" in Las Vegas to promote her upcoming album 30, according to The Sun on Sunday. The singer, who released her comeback single "Easy On Me" last week, is reportedly eyeing up a residency in the US city which could start as early as January.

A source told the paper that "ideally, she doesn't want it to be an arena", adding that she is "much more comfortable" in smaller venues. The outlet also reports that it's been claimed that the songwriter could make up to £100,000 a night if the rumours are true.