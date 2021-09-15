Relic Entertainment will be running a technical stress test for Age of Empires 4. And since it wants as many people playing it as possible, it will be open to everyone.

As reported by Rock Paper Shotgun, the aim is to make sure the matchmaking systems and online servers are working properly before the game releases for PC on 28 October.

The test will begin on 17 September at 6pm and last all weekend until 20 September at 6pm. More details about the test and what content will be available can be found on the official website.