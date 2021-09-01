Age of Empires 4’s closed beta has since ended, but a second one could potentially take place according to the game’s creative director. Speaking with PCGamesN, Adam Isgreen says they are interested in holding another beta, but only if “everything comes together.”

Isgreen mentions that the build used for the beta in August was at least a month old already, and there have been a lot of changes since then in terms of balancing and new features. Age of Empires 4 launches for PC on 28 October.