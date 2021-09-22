Alan Wake Remastered is currently scheduled to release on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms, but it’s now suspected to also be coming to the Nintendo Switch. The upcoming remaster was recently listed as a Nintendo Switch title on a Brazilian ratings board website.

The listing has since been deleted and there has yet to be any official confirmation from developer Remedy. Its last major release, Control, did come to Switch, but as a cloud-based game so players need an Internet connection to stream it to the console.

Alan Wake Remastered releases on 5 October.