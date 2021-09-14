The original Alan Wake featured plenty of product placement from brands like Verizon, Ford, and Energizer. However, due to those brand deals having since expired, developer Remedy Entertainment, in a statement to Screen Rant, has said that these won’t appear in Alan Wake Remastered. Instead, they will be replaced with generic, fictional brands.

This won’t be the case for TV shows and songs that were part of the original game. Those will remain for the remaster. Alan Wake Remastered releases on 5 October for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.