Alec Baldwin said “there are no words to convey my shock and sadness” following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust.

The actor, 63, confirmed he is “fully co-operating” with the police investigation after he fired a prop gun on the US set of the Western, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

In a statement, Baldwin described the event as a “tragedy” and said he is in communication with Hutchins’s husband.

He added: "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

