Alec Baldwin says it’s ‘a lie’ that he's not helping Rust shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said that any suggestion he’s not complying with the investigation into last fall’s deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set is a lie.

Baldwin was holding a revolver during a rehearsal for his movie “Rust” on Oct. 21 when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film’s director.

The issue is a search warrant for Baldwin’s cellphone, which authorities hope can provide information helpful in the probe.

Authorities still don’t have the actor’s phone.

