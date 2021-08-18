Alex Rodriguez ‘so grateful’ for time he spent with Jennifer Lopez

Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez has said he is “so grateful” for the five years he spent with Jennifer Lopez , and said he had an “incredible life” he had with his ex-fiancée.

“I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much,” Rodriguez recently told Entertainment Tonight when speaking about his relationship with the actor and singer.

The former New York Yankees star added that he and his two daughters now have the “opportunity to take that and move forward”.