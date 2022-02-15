Alexandra Burke reveals she’s expecting first child

Singer Alexandra Burke reveals she is pregnant.

In an intimate video, the former X Factor singer, 33, announced she is expecting her first child with footballer Darren Randolph, 34.

Alexandra shared the first glimpse of her baby bump in the heartwarming Valentine's Day video announcement, which she captioned: "Due June 2022."

In the clip, Alexandra and Darren are seen walking their dogs through a park.

Mr Randolph kisses the singer's growing belly, revealing the couple's sweet news.

The end of the clip appears to include the sound of the baby's heartbeat during an ultrasound.

