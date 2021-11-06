A festival of fireworks and laser displays entertained crowds at Alexandra Palace on Saturday (6 November) to celebrate Bonfire Night.

The fire display that it up the skyline at the annual event in north London.

The sold-out festival went ahead as planned for the first of the two-day celebration after most displays were cancelled in 2020.

Ally Pally’s event features a Spice Girls tribute band, ice rink, fairground as well as the largest German bier fest in the country.

Other large-scale events going ahead this weekend include Battersea Park Fireworks Show.