This Morning shared a survey which stated that 48% of women ‘still don’t feel safe when walking alone’.

Presenter Alison Hammond suggested that being scared when walking home is an “innate thing” for women.

She then went on to say that if she feels threatened in any way, she puts her hoodie up and starts ‘walking like a bloke’.

The TV personality described ‘walking like a man’ as her way of being in ‘protection mode’.