Amanda Bynes posts rare video ahead of conservatorship hearing

Amanda Bynes has revealed that she is in the process of removing her face tattoo in a video posted to her new Instagram.

Bynes shared the update about her appearance in a video posted on Instagram, in which she removed her glasses and zoomed in on the heart outline tattoo on her cheek.

Bynes returned to Instagram earlier this week to thank her fans for their support, as she is preparing to go to court to end her nine-year conservatorship.

The hearing to end the legal arrangement is scheduled for 22 March.

