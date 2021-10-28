Amanda Seyfried has revealed that she tested positive for Covid just days before she received her first Oscar nomination.

The actress was nominated for her supporting role in Mank, however, Yuh-Jung Youn took home the Oscar for her role in Minari.

Seyfried said she had a “tough case” of Covid and remembered having to do interviews about the nomination while sick.

At the time, the actress didn’t tell the public that she had the virus because she didn’t want it to “takeover” and result in “clickbait”.

