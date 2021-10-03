Amber Heard encourages women to 'stand up for yourself' and 'speak your mind'

Actor Amber Heard encourages women to “stand up” for themselves at L’Oreal’s fashion show in Paris.

The event that took place on Sunday (3 October) is dedicated to women’s empowerment.

The Hollywood star says empowerment is “being able to live your truth, to stand up for yourself, to speak your mind.”

Heard is a spokesperson for the cosmetics company, which has launched a campaign to promote intervention against street harassment.

Speaking of harassment on the street, the 35-year-old actor says that “women especially have almost come to take for granted as just normal.”