The American Music Awards took place tonight (Sunday 21 November) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles with BTS dominating the night, picking up Artist Of The Year and performing live.

Host Cardi B also introduced performances from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Italian rock band Maneskin, and Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s collaborative project, Silk Sonic.

Cardi herself took home the award for Favourite Hip-Hop Song, while Rodrigo received the Best New Artist Award.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here