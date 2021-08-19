Among Us developers respond to Fortnite’s new ‘Impostors’ mode

Developers of the indie game Among Us have commented on Epic Games' decision to introduce a new “Imposters" mode in their online game, Fortnite. Similar to Innersloth's game, which found fame during lockdown last year, "Imposters" sees two players selected as 'imposters' who must kill 'agents' before they can complete all their tasks or figure out who the saboteurs are. Victoria Tran, community director, wrote on Twitter that "it would've been really, really cool to collab" with Epic.

"Game mechanics fine, those shouldn't be gatekept, but at the very least even different themes or terminology makes things more interesting," she added.