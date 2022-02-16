Amy Schumer co-hosting Oscars with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes

Amy Schumer has been announced as the host of the Oscars, along with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

It was widely reported on Mondaythat the trio would be hosting the event, and Good Morning America confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Trainwreck actress Amy, 40, shared the news on Instagram and celebrated her prestigious gig in the caption. "Let's goooooooo!!!!!

“Honored to be performing with these legends @iamwandasykes and @morereginahall this was my big news.”

She added: “Mama I made it! Thanks @theacademy and mad genius @willpowerpacker'".

