Amy Winehouse exhibition opens at Design Museum in London

The Amy Winehouse exhibition has been opened by her father, 10 years after the singer's death.

Mitch Winehouse said he hopes the exhibition celebrates his daughter's positive sides as it delves into her emergence as an artist.

The background influences that inspired Amy's key albums Frank and Back to Black, and the story behind her iconic beehive are also on display.

After cutting the ribbon to signify the official opening of the Kensignton exhibition, Mitch said: "I'm feeling really good."

"This is positive, it's wonderful, it's colourful, it's immersive, it's informative. It just proves how enduring Amy is," he added.

