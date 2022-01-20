Fashion icon André Leon Talley dead at 73

Vogue magazine’s first African-American creative director André Leon Talley has died at the age of 73.

Talley’s literary agent David Vigliano confirmed the news of his death on Tuesday (18 January).

The former editor-at-large of Vogue died at a hospital in White Plains, New York.

Talley was Vogue magazine’s fashion news director from 1983 to 1987, and then its first African-American creative director from 1988 to 1995.

Often regarded as a fashion icon, he was known for advocating for diversity in the global fashion industry.

