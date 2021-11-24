Andrew Garfield has been praised for his emotionally articulate outlook on the death of his mother.

The British-American actor’s mum, Lynn, passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2019 while he was filming The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Mr Garfield opened up about his grief during his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“I love talking about her, by the way, so if I cry, it’s only a beautiful thing,” the actor said.

“This is all the unexpressed love, the grief that will remain with us until we pass because we never get enough time with each other.”

