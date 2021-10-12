Andy Serkis has said he hopes Spider-Man and Venom ‘might come across each other one day’ as he addressed the prospect of a Marvel crossover.

The Lord of the Rings star, who directed the forthcoming sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, told PA that “everyone” wanted the two comic-book universes to cross over.

Serkis said: “Well, I think everyone wants that, I mean, who knows what will happen? We hope that one day they might come across each other, I guess.”

