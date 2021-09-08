Certain seasonal items have been brought back for Animal Crossing: New Horizons this month. According to the official Twitter account, acorns and pine cones are once again available for players in the northern hemisphere. These items can be used to craft other items such as furniture, and acorns can even be sold for 200 Bells for each one.

Players in the southern hemisphere can instead get spring bamboo, which can also be used for making furniture or sold for Bells. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available for Nintendo Switch.