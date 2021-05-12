RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under contestant Anita Wig'lit has made a joke about Prince Andrew, which got a winning reception on the show.

“RuPaul, in my household we have a long tradition of celebrating anniversaries,” Anita said while testing out her impression of the Queen on the show.

“When somebody turns 100, I write them a letter, and when somebody turns 16, Prince Andrew sends them a text.”

Two more jokes about the royal family were cut from the show by the BBC.