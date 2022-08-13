Woman whose home was destroyed after Anne Heche’s car crash speaks out

The woman whose rental home was destroyed as a result of Anne Heche’s car crash has spoken out following the death of the actress.

Ms Heche, 53, crashed her car into Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles residence on Friday, August 5, causing it to catch fire.

The actress was pronounced “legally dead” on August 12.

Ms Mishele said she’s still “trying to figure out up from down” since the house she was renting burned down, but thanked people for the “overwhelming amount of love”.

She later said the news of Ms Heche’s passing was “devastating”, adding: “My heart goes out to them (her family and friends).”

