Anne-Marie finds Twitter account for her ankle following Brits fall ‘hilarious’

Anne-Marie finds the jokes about her epic fall during last night’s Brit Awards “hilarious”.

The singer stumbled down some stairs during her performance, but was applauded for getting straight up and carrying on.

The star looked like she’d rolled her ankle, which led to endless memes and jokes made about the moment.

One person even made a Twitter account within moments of the accident happening, called ‘Anne-Marie’s ankle’.

They tweeted from the account “Wow. Bit shaken up but I’m ok. Bit bruised but with a bit of ice should be fine xxx”.

Sign up to our free newsletters here