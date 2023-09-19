Ant and Dec reveal change to Saturday Night Takeaway line up in new video clip

Ant and Dec’s popular Saturday Night Takeaway show will soon return to our screens but with a change to the line up.

While the popular Little Ant and Dec segment will return, viewers will notice a big change. The Little Ant and Dec are no longer little, and therefore new replacements are needed and the hunt is now underway. In an announcement video, Ant said: “Now, the breaking news is, we’re bringing back Little Ant and Dec!”

“Although, there is a little bit of a problem,’ Dec teased. ‘You see, the old Little Ant and Dec are just that – they’re a bit old.”

“They’re not little anymore!’, Ant agreed. ‘We need a new Little Ant and Dec.”