Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie has reportedly closed a deal to carry the famous shield in Marvel sequel Captain America 4.

It was reported in April that a fourth Captain America film was in development at Marvel Studios after the huge success of Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, with series creator Malcolm Spellman returning to pen the script.

Deadline has reported Anthony Mackie has closed a deal to lead the movie as the reborn Captain America after Chris Evan’s star-spangled hero passed on the mantel at the end of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.