For the past week, Apex Legends players have been experiencing frequent instability issues with the game’s servers. Developer Respawn says that the game is suffering roughly three times the normal amount of disconnect errors.

Despite the studio’s efforts to fix these server issues, the problem has persisted, although Respawn believes things should completely return to normal following the next patch. Said patch is scheduled for 22 September.

In a post on the official Twitter account, Respawn added that it has extended the current ranked split for an additional week.