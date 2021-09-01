Respawn has announced that it will be patching out trap-strafing from Apex Legends in a future update. Tap-strafing is a mechanic employed by PC players that allows them to quickly change their mid-air trajectory. While popular, it’s something that Respawn never intended to add in the first place and is considered an exploit that provides an unfair advantage and is inaccessible.

More details will be shared in the next set of patch notes, with the mechanic to be removed with patch 10.1. However, Respawn has yet to provide a release date for this patch.