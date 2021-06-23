WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent laments the lack of “exciting moments” in Apple TV’s Stephen King adaptation Lisey’s Story.

The 8 episode series follows Lisey, played by Julianne Moore, as she attempts to get to the bottom of a mysterious trail of clues following her famous husband’s death.

Despite strong performances, Annabel says the moments that could encourage viewers to stick around are “few and far between”.