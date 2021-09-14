Ariana Grande confirmed that she is gearing up to launch a cosmetics brand, which will be titled ‘r.e.m.beauty’ and is set to hit shelves soon.

After weeks of speculation, Grande addressed rumours by shared a video to her Instagram, tagging r.e.m.beauty in the caption.

In the clip, the singer rests upside down with her head inside an old school TV set.

"Welcome to the luna age," a voice says.

While the launch date remains unknown, the company's trademark covers; concealer, eye shadow, lipstick, lip gloss, brow pencils and gels, highlighter, and eyeliner.