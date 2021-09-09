West London singer Arlo Parks has been announced as the winner of the 2021 Mercury Prize for her stunning debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams which was released in January to much critical acclaim.

Parks also performed at the event that was held in Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo, with DJ and broadcaster Annie Mac presenting her with the coveted award.

Accepting the prize along with a cheque for £25,000, Parks said: “It took a lot of sacrifice and hard work to get here, and there were moments when I wasn’t sure I’d get through, but I’m here today.”