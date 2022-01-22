Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in 'bad' car crash near Brentwood

Arnold Schwarzenegger has reportedly been involved in a “multi-car” accident which saw his vehicle flip onto the top of another car.

According to a report in US outlet TMZ, another driver, a woman, was “badly injured” in the crash, and is currently being treated in hospital.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon (21 January) in Los Angeles, around a mile from the Terminator star’s home.

It is said that Schwarzenegger is “deeply concerned about the injured woman” and “wants to personally check up on her”, after she was seen bleeding heavily from her head.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here