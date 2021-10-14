A new Arsene Wenger documentary told by the legendary manager himself is to be released next month and will see the Frenchman discuss his exit from the club for the first time.

Wenger won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during his time as Arsenal manager, but by the time he came to leaving the club his relationship with some parts of the support base had soured.

Arsenal replaced Wenger with Unai Emery – and now Mikel Arteta – but neither have been able to lead the club back to glory.