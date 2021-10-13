Beethoven's 10th symphony has now been completed with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) almost 250 years after his death.

Ludwig van Beethoven started writing the 10th symphony before his death but only a few notes and musical sketches were left.

The world premiere was presented last week, in Bonn, Germany, the birth city of the legendary composer.

In 2019, a team of international music and AI experts were formed to complete Beethoven's unfinished symphony.

It took two years for the team to complete the work after they analyzed and learnt from the artist's legacy.

