Taiwan-based developer Acme Gamestudio has announced Asterigos, an action role-playing game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Taking place in a city complex inspired by both ancient Greece and Rome, players will be able to customise their style of combat as they battle through enemies.

The game sees protagonist Hilda attempting to find her lost father in a mythical cursed city, with a heavy focus on immersive storytelling and exploration.

There’s no exact release date yet, but the studio did reveal that it would launch at some point before the end of spring 2022.