According to Eurogamer, three new Asterix & Obelix games are in the works and will release within the next five years. French company Microids has signed a deal with Asterix owner Albert Rene Editions to publish the games. No details have been shared at the moment, but Microids says that the games will dip into various genres.

Microid has published Asterix games since 2018, with its most recent title being the upcoming side-scrolling beat ‘em up Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All!. It releases for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on 25 November.