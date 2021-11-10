WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE.

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent urges viewers to seek out Donald Glover’s comedy series Atlanta, describing it as ‘really, really funny’.

The show follows the fortunes of Glover’s lead character Earn as he tries to win favour with his ex-girlfriend and mother to his child. Meanwhile, he associates himself with his cousin, rapper Paper Boi, who is gaining notoriety in the local hip hop scene.

Annabel enjoys the ‘hilarious pay-offs in every single episode’.