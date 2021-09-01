Marvel’s Avengers recently added a new campaign expansion called War for Wakanda, which included Black Panther as a playable character. Unfortunately, this also came with multiple bugs. One such bug was an exploit related to Black Panther himself which made him too powerful.

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have now patched this exploit out of the game, as well as other issues. Square Enix’s third party DRM software Denuvo has been removed too. This software is unpopular with players because it’s believed to cause performance issues.