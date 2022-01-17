‘Baby Shark’ becomes first YouTube video to surpass 10 billion views

"Baby Shark" has become the first YouTube video to surpass 10 million views.

Originating as a campfire song over two decades ago, it became a global phenomenon when Pinkfong - a Korean children's entertainment band - released their own version.

Baby Shark surpassed the latest milestone one year after it became YouTube's most viewed video of all time, overtaking Luis Fonsi's "Despacito", which has been watched over 7.7 billion times.

At the height of its global popularity, the song swam onto the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2019.

